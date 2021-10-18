-
The Indiana Senate killed a bill Tuesday that would have protected lesbian, gay, and bisexual Hoosiers from discrimination.The final version of the bill…
LGBT advocates say Governor Mike Pence in his State of the State Tuesday “shrugged his shoulders” and even “backpedaled” on providing the LGBT community…
Republican legislative leaders say Governor Mike Pence Tuesday was clear in his State of the State about the necessity of protecting religious freedom…
The newly-seated president of Pride Lafayette is making statewide change to civil rights statutes a top priority for the local advocacy organization.Rick…
Governor Mike Pence has indicated he will likely weigh in on the upcoming debate over LGBT rights during his upcoming State of the State address.The…
House Speaker Brian Bosma says he will do everything in his power to ensure the legislature’s upcoming debate over LGBT civil rights is a respectful…
Governor Mike Pence doesn't expect to announce a position on a civil rights bill for gays and lesbians until the legislative session is underway -- and…
Indy's largest convention is expanding.Next year's GenCon game convention will sprawl from the Indiana convention center into Lucas Oil Stadium. The…
Legislators convene next Tuesday for the ceremonial opening of what shapes up as a third straight legislative session dogged by issues surrounding gay…