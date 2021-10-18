-
Fully removing coal ash near coal plants creates more jobs and boosts local economies better than leaving the ash in place. That’s according to a new…
-
An amendment to a state Senate bill would let Indiana approve permits for coal ash waste instead of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Groups…
-
Indiana lags behind other states when it comes to closing toxic coal ash ponds safely. That’s according to a new report by the Hoosier Environmental…
-
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management, or IDEM, is writing new rules for the disposal of coal ash.The update is part of a federal overhaul…
-
Environmental groups are gearing up for their annual "Greening the Statehouse" event this weekend at the University of Indianapolis, where they'll be…