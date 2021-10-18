college graduation

-
More Hoosiers are now completing college in a timely fashion, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.But black and Hispanic students are…
A state program that covers up to 100-percent of college tuition is seeing more students ready to graduate in four years. State officials credit the rise…
As college students leave their dorm rooms for the summer, they have to make a decision: take their things home or get rid of them? What’s left behind…
Indiana’s higher education commissioner says the state needs to focus on a more meaningful hands-on learning style if it wants more Hoosiers to take a…