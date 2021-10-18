Common Core

-
Results from the ISTEP+ test administered during the 2014-15 school year have finally been released – but the picture they paint is not pretty for Indiana…
Republicans have their first candidate for state school superintendent in next year's election.Dawn Wooten is an adjunct English instructor at IPFW,…
Think about what it might mean to “get ready.”When you prepare to leave the house in the morning, you might take a shower or pour yourself a cup of…
Indiana teachers began this school year under the gun.First, new math and English requirements were approved just months before classes began.Then, the…
We’re almost two years away from the 2016 presidential election, but speculation, rumors and announcements are already in full swing. Many potential…
State Superintendent Glenda Ritz outlined the Department of Education’s proposed budget Thursday to the state budget committee.The main concern of…