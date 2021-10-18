-
State higher education and workforce officials are promoting ways to aid students and employees displaced by the sudden shutdown of the for-profit ITT…
-
High school students in central Indiana's Shelby County will soon have the opportunity to attend community college locally for free. Both the Shelbyville…
-
It’s been six years since businesses suffered from the country’s worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. Now that the economy is back on track,…
-
President Obama says other states should follow Ivy Tech Community College’s lead when it comes to connecting students to high paying jobs. The president…
-
The beginning of a calendar year is often the time for “state of” addresses: State of the Union, State of the State, etc.Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes is…
-
Leading up to his State of Union address tonight, President Obama announced he wants to make community college tuition free to encourage more people to…
-
Ivy Tech officials say a proposed tuition hike will help the statewide community college system make investments in key areas, including more faculty and…
-
More students are taking classes at Ivy Tech-Lafayette this summer, compared to a year ago.The community college campus reports an increase 2.3% this…