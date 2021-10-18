-
Purdue researchers are investigating the viability of solar power production on farmland, hoping their work in so-called “aglectric” engineering will…
Last week’s heavy rainfall has added more delays to Indiana’s corn harvest.As of this week, 70-percent of the state’s corn has been harvested – that’s…
Indiana farmers aren't harvesting quite as much corn as expected this year — but they should still have record yields for soybeans. As of this month, the…
Harvest season is beginning for corn and soybeans in Indiana. The latest USDA numbers say 74 percent of Indiana corn is mature, and 15 percent has been…
Purdue University cut the ribbon Monday on a $15 million plant research center that's the first of its kind in North America.Researchers at the new…
Things are looking up for the quality of this year's corn and soybeans in Indiana and around the Midwest. That's according to the latest numbers from the…
They say that Indiana corn should be knee-high by the fourth of July.With changes in how we farm, that isn't really true these days -- but agronomists do…
On Wednesday, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed to increase the amount of biofuel in gasoline, a metric known as the Renewable Fuel Standard.…
More wet weather didn't help Indiana farmers make up for lost time in planting corn last week -- and they weren't able to supplement with soybeans,…
Hoosier farmers didn't make much progress planting corn in the past week, after a strong early start -- and they're running out of time to get the state's…