-
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton has not been shy about expressing his skepticism for the one-year old Wabash Heartland Innovation Network, which is…
-
For Indiana cities, having a good relationship with railroad companies can help generate a lot of business. But trains can also clog cities, making…
-
The City of Frankfort has attracted some large employers in recent years, but still struggles to find college-educated employees to fill high-wage jobs.So…
-
When, earlier this week, a train derailed in downtown Crawfordsville, it brought to a head some of the concerns Mayor Todd Barton has lodged with the…
-
Results are mixed one year into a two-year partnership involving the state, Amtrak, a private contractor and communities served by the Hoosier State…
-
Crawfordsville’s mayor is organizing an informal social media campaign to put pressure on railroad operator CSX to pay more attention to the city.Mayor…
-
There’s an argument to be made that getting the Stellar Communities designation was the easy part for Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton.This week on Ask…