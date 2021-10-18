-
Purdue University trustees voted Friday to adopt a larger insurance plan for cybersecurity risks.This increase follows a risk assessment after this year’s…
-
In the wake of thefts by Russian hackers of more than a billion pieces of online user data, the City of Indianapolis is planning a day-long cybersecurity…
-
The authors of the original report that detailed the events surrounding the 9/11 terrorist attacks say the next big threat is cyber-terrorism. The group…
-
A cyber security firm is growing in the Purdue Research Park. Sypris Electronics officially opened its research center Thursday morning. Its focus is on…