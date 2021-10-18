-
Director of National Intelligence – and former Indiana Senator – Dan Coats says the nation’s intelligence apparatus isn’t harmed by a lack of information,…
The East Chicago Housing Authority is requesting $8 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.It says it needs more assistance leveling…
At the annual Indiana Republican Party Fall Dinner, many members of the GOP paid tribute to retiring Senator Dan Coats.Coats is not seeking re-election…
Indiana’s Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly participated in a nearly 15-hour filibuster on gun control in the wake of the Orlando nightclub…
Subaru is ahead of schedule on hiring 1,200 new workers at its only factory in the U.S., in Lafayette.A thousand new employees are already at work at…
Republican Congressman Todd Young cruised to a double-digit victory Tuesday, finishing off a bitter and sometimes divisive Senate primary race against…
Indiana's primary was notable for its domino effect, which went something like this:1. A sitting senator decides to retire.2. Two sitting congressmen run…
Republican U.S. Senate candidates Marlin Stutzman and Todd Young met Monday for their first and only televised debate prior to Indiana’s May 3 primary…
Indiana’s U.S. Senators have sent a bipartisan letter to the federal office responsible for printing government documents, asking that the word “Hoosiers”…
Indiana’s U.S. Senators are split on whether their chamber should vote on President Obama’s nominee for the Supreme Court vacancy. Merrick Garland, chief…