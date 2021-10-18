-
While the four candidates for the three at-large seats on the West Lafayette City Council agree there should be a pause on building new highrises, they…
-
With just one hurdle left to clear before Purdue University’s deal to buy for-profit Kaplan University is complete, several hundred faculty members are…
-
Purdue University plans to extend its tuition freeze into the 2018-2019 school year.President Mitch Daniels made the announcement of a sixth year of…
-
Mitch Daniels came into the Purdue presidency vowing to stay away from politics as he pursued a job in academic administration.But when you’re arguably…
-
The new chairman of the Purdue Senate Friday opened his term in office by calling for more transparency from the Purdue Board of Trustees and school…
-
A Purdue professor says Ebola is ‘primed‘ to go airborne. In the first case of Ebola transmission in the United States, a Texas nurse who treated an…
-
Purdue experts are doing their part to try and prevent the spread of Ebola.Associate Professor of Biological Sciences Dr. David Sanders and Purdue Peace…
-
One of the Democrats running for the party’s nomination in the 4th Congressional District is getting more support. Lester Moore picked up the endorsement…