Twenty one years ago, violinist Hilary Hahn hit the classical scene with Plays Bach on Sony Classical. Now a superstar performer, Hahn returns on Decca…
It's a new winter and Christmas-inspired album on Decca Classics that has music for choir, piano and strings, with performances by the Choir of Royal…
British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor latest release, Homage, features musical tributes. Among these are Felix Mendelssohn and Cesar Franck looking back to…
Semyon Bychkov is Artistic Director of the Czech Philharmonic’s Tchaikovsky Project which encompasses recordings and concerts over the next few years. The…
In 1994, Leonard Meyer described minimal music like this: “little sense of goal-directed motion, [minimal] music does not seem to move from one place to…