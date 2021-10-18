-
Coming up Friday, September 20th, The Vivaldi Project plays a program at Delphi Opera House in collaboration with WBAA. Host John Clare featured the trio…
-
This month, WBAA partners with Delphi Opera House for three concerts with classical, jazz, and folk music. WBAA's John Clare has The Vivaldi Project in…
-
Guitarist, singer/songwriter, teacher, and Delphi native Mary Flower will perform Friday evening at 7:30 at the Delphi Opera House. WBAA Acoustic Blend…
-
WBAA’s John Clare talks with Sara Daly Brosman, who runs the Delphi Opera House in Delphi, and WBAA Development Director Rachel Lattimore. They’ll discuss…
-
The Delphi Opera House welcomes the return of genre bending "grassical" trio Harpeth Rising. Violinist Jordana Greenberg discusses touring, recording, and…
-
The Delphi Opera House has an eclectic weekend of entertainment with the Funtastics Variety Show. Magician Bob Poynter emcees an old-fashioned variety…
-
John McEuen is a busy musician - playing multiple instruments, producing albums, recording his own music, hosting a SiriusXM radio show, and is a member…
-
WBAA's John Clare recently spoke with Deb Stevenson, oboist with the Metropolis Quartet, about their next performance, Saturday, May 7th at 7:30 pm at the…
-
WBAA’s John Clare talks with Sara Daly Brosman, who runs the Delphi Opera House in Delphi. They’ll discuss the history of the venue and preview some of…
-
The stairs up to the third floor performance space in the Delphi Opera House creak and bend as construction crews walk up and down them. A curving…