Dennis Carson

While contractors push to complete sidewalk improvements underway on Columbia Street in downtown Lafayette, the city is prepping for major renovations on…
The city of Lafayette will spend up to seven-million dollars in the next several months to replace sidewalks, curbs, and gutters along several downtown…
The redevelopment of the Home Hospital site in Lafayette is getting some financial assistance from the city. Mainstreet Property Group will receive…
Developers interested in a downtown Lafayette property can submit their proposals next month.The city is looking for someone to build at 103 South 4th…
The City of Lafayette and its partners on a new coworking space downtown are getting additional help from their project development contractor.The board…
Lafayette is taking steps to ensure the right development fits a vacant lot downtown.The city razed the old Queen Anne Courts apartment complex this…
A part of Lafayette’s history was discovered when an old house was torn down.The Queen Anne Courts building was constructed around a home that dates back…
A new co-working site in downtown Lafayette has a name and a logo.MatchBOX Coworking Studio is located in the Stein Building at the southeast corner of…
It’s been a little more than four months since the owners of the former Home Hospital in Lafayette sold the property. An Indianapolis-based partnership,…
The developers of Lafayette’s Chatham Square community say their construction work should be finished in September. However, Brinshore Development will…