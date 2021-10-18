-
In Indiana, 42 percent of women say they have experienced some form of violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime. New data captures some of the…
The YWCA of Greater Lafayette unveiled its new advocacy center Tuesday, where the organization hopes to offer better-quality services.The center – which…
The Lafayette Police Department is working more closely with victims’ advocates to help connect people affected by domestic abuse with support and legal…
New legislation awaiting the governor’s signature extends more privacy rights to sexual assault and domestic abuse victims on college campuses.…
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute is giving out five times more funding this year than it did last year. The federal government gave the Indiana…
Attorney General Greg Zoeller is launching a new division within his office aimed at boosting services for victims of violent and sexual crimes. Indiana’s…
The City of Frankfort has recently made some changes to streamline the way its municipal court handles cases. The goal is to handle more of them and…
Legislation doubling state funding for domestic violence prevention cleared its first hurdle Wednesday. Proposed legislation would provide $5 million a…
Some questions for the mayor this week:Lafayette and West Lafayette recently signed a proclamation decrying domestic violence. But what I want to know is…
West Lafayette mayor John Dennis says there are still improvements to make in the way law enforcement deals with domestic violence situations, but he’s…