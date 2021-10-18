-
About a month after he announced his plans to retire as President of the Indiana Farm Bureau, it seems Don Villwock may not be out of agriculture politics…
-
After 14 years of service, Don Villwock will retire from his position as president of the Indiana Farm Bureau later this year."We have good potential…
-
Second-generation West Lafayette farmer Kevin Underwood has three tractors he uses to farm 1,600 acres of land – one is several decades old, another he…
-
Indiana farmers‘ biggest cash crops now include not just corn and soybeans, but energy.Indiana Farm Bureau president Don Villwock says ethanol now…