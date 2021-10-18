-
The City of Lafayette is following the lead of its western neighbor by beginning work on a climate change resolution. It’s a drafting process that could…
This week on WBAA’s Ask The Mayor, a study shows more housing units will be needed in the downtown Lafayette area in the next few years to meet demand—and…
The City of Lafayette has begun evicting some residents from low-income housing just south of the city’s downtown.That’s because those homes are slated to…
Within a month of each other, two downtown Lafayette farm-to-table restaurants have announced they’re closing for good. But experts and chefs alike warn…