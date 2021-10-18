-
In March, the Frankfort Police Department will begin to treat every drug overdose as a crime scene in an effort to find and convict drug dealers.According…
-
Legislation approved by the Senate Tuesday creates a new crime to charge drug dealers with higher penalties if the person they deliver those drugs to…
-
Indiana lawmakers want to create a new crime to dramatically increase penalties for drug dealers if the buyer overdoses and dies.Under current law, if you…
-
Tippecanoe County is one of four in the state selected to start a data-collecting pilot program on drug overdose deaths.The Tippecanoe County Drug…
-
The overdose reversal drug naloxone is in high demand across Indiana. But the state is now seeing more mixes of opioids causing overdoses. That’s leading…
-
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski has been among the chorus of voices saying his city can’t, as the saying goes, “arrest its way out of a drug problem.”But…
-
Our guest on WBAA's Wake-Up Call is Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service Director Darrell Clase.We asked him for an update on the trends local emergency…
-
Deaths from drug overdoses have continued to increase in Indiana, mirroring national trends reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…
-
Attorney General Greg Zoeller Wednesday announced another round of grant funding to distribute the overdose intervention drug naloxone to first responders…
-
Indiana has received about $3.3 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help reduce opioid overdose deaths.The state says some of…