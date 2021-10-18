-
Indiana State Department of Health officials say they're monitoring six people who have traveled to Indiana from West Africa. Those being monitored are…
As the 2015 Indiana legislative session approaches, education leaders around the state are readying their pitches for a group of lawmakers charged with…
Hospitals across Indiana are on guard for Ebola. There haven‘t been any confirmed cases in the Hoosier state as of yet. However, various facilities are…
Some questions asked of the mayor this week:As we gear up for the next session of the General Assembly, which will be devoted to crafting a new two-year…
A Purdue professor says Ebola is ‘primed‘ to go airborne. In the first case of Ebola transmission in the United States, a Texas nurse who treated an…
Health officials say Indiana is prepared for the possibility of a case of Ebola virus.Indiana State Department of Health chief medical consultant Joan…
Purdue experts are doing their part to try and prevent the spread of Ebola.Associate Professor of Biological Sciences Dr. David Sanders and Purdue Peace…