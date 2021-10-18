-
Indiana Senate Democrats are renewing their calls for increasing the state’s minimum wage as typically lower-wage businesses like restaurants say they…
Indiana’s average unemployment rate in 2020 – 7.1 percent – increased nearly 4 percentage points compared to the year before. Keep in mind: many…
Indiana’s unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent in December, dropping almost a full percentage point from the month before according to numbers released…
Indiana led all the other states in GDP growth for the fourth quarter of 2015. The state’s gross domestic product rose 3 percent – with manufacturing and…
Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business reports the national and global economic struggles are hitting Indiana’s economy.The school’s 2016 Economic…
Looking for a new job can be hard -- from updating a resume to networking with friends to making sure you have the skill sets to impress potential…
U.S. Senator Dan Coats (R-IN) says the Republican Party’s capture of the Senate will make all the difference for his party -- if lawmakers handle their…
An effort at Purdue is touting its work to assist Indiana businesses save money and increase revenue.The Technical Assistance Program, or TAP, reports it…
Indiana added 5,300 private sector jobs last month, and its unemployment rate dropped for the fourth straight month to 8.2% in March, its lowest level in…