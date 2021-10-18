Eddie VanBoegart

-
A fee increase for trash, recycling and yard waste collections in West Lafayette seems likely. Council members discussed a proposal Thursday afternoon to…
West Lafayette city council districts have been updated in advance of a state deadline. Officials had until December 31st to vote on new boundary maps.At…
West Lafayette residents may pay about $96 more per year starting in 2014. The money is to finance $14 million in storm water projects over the next 20…
West Lafayette council members are set to consider new district boundaries for the city. State code requires revised district maps to be adopted by the…
Trash fees in West Lafayette have been the same for 20 years.Now the city is looking to adjust the rate to keep up with inflation.Councilor Eddie…