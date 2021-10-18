-
As of 2018, Indiana led the nation in steel production — a process that puts out a lot of greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution. In order to meet…
The U.S. has not only met targets set by the Clean Power Plan to reduce carbon emissions at power plants — it’s exceeded them. That’s according to a new…
Hydraulic fracturing -- fracking, for short -- has been an economic boon to such states as North Dakota. It's produced never-before-seen wealth in the…
A Purdue professor thinks the framework of President Obama’s Climate Action Plan is the right course of action. Dr. Maureen McCann is director of the…
The national standards are the first applied to the country's oldest and dirtiest power plants. Power companies have opposed the standards saying the demands are too costly and the EPA is not giving enough time to comply.