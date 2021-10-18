-
A new report indicates the state’s energy efficiency program legislators eliminated earlier this year was cost effective, saving about $3 for every one…
-
Former Governor Mitch Daniels’ "Energizing Indiana" energy-efficiency programs may be ending, but NIPSCO has its own plan ready to take over in its…
-
Purdue is benefiting from being energy efficient. The university received a rebate check for $81,000. It comes from an Energizing Indiana program in…
-
As Indiana continues to suffer through weeks of extreme heat conditions, people are looking for ways to save money on their energy bills. Now, the state…