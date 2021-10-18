Environment

-
Residents of Lake Village and environmental groups have won a lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers over a large organic dairy in Newton County. A…
A federal court has ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to decide whether to make the lake sturgeon a federally protected species.The ancient…
Thirty years from now, the way we feed livestock, pets, and even ourselves might include a lot more bugs. With the help of a more than $2 million grant…
Smoke from wildfires out west and in Canada has triggered a statewide air quality action day for Wednesday and Thursday. The Indiana Department of…
COVID-19 has put pressure on Indiana’s already struggling coal mining industry. Coal production dropped by nearly 37 percent last year — more than any of…
A controversial zinc oxide manufacturing plant can now start operating in Cass County. The state approved an air permit for Waelz Sustainable Products…
More than 100 groups are asking the governor to veto a bill that would remove protections for many of the state’s wetlands. They delivered a letter to…
There are a number of ways the Environmental Protection Agency under President Joe Biden can help reduce pollution in Indiana. That was one takeaway from…
The U.S. has not only met targets set by the Clean Power Plan to reduce carbon emissions at power plants — it’s exceeded them. That’s according to a new…
The Indiana NAACP is speaking out against a state Senate resolution that urges Indiana to support a carbon tax plan. The Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividends…