President Joe Biden has chosen a new administrator to oversee Region 5 of the Environmental Protection Agency — which covers Indiana and other Great Lakes…
The Environmental Protection Agency plans to update the water pollution standards for slaughterhouses — something that hasn’t been done in more than 15…
The city of Logansport plans to do its own air monitoring for pollution from a proposed zinc oxide manufacturing plant in Cass County. Waelz Sustainable…
Bloomington, Clarksville, and Union City will receive grants totaling $1.4 million to clean up contaminated properties. The Environmental Protection…
An amendment to a state Senate bill would let Indiana approve permits for coal ash waste instead of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Groups…
Indiana environmental groups have joined several others in asking the Environmental Protection Agency to limit nutrient pollution in the Ohio River. They…
The Environmental Protection Agency is facing a lawsuit for not setting limits for certain hazardous air pollutants at steel mills — like mercury and the…
Morgan County joins Indianapolis and Muncie in meeting some of its air quality goals this year. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the…
The Environmental Protection Agency plans to pass on another opportunity to tighten air pollution standards. In April, the agency proposed not changing…
It’s safe to say there have been other things on Hoosiers’ minds than the environment these days. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only affected the health…