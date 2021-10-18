-
Indiana’s 2021 redistricting process is officially over. Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill creating new legislative districts into law Monday.The maps…
-
It’s now up to Indiana courts to decide whether a new emergency powers law is unconstitutional. Attorneys for Gov. Eric Holcomb and the General Assembly…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s latest COVID-19 executive order requires hospitals to share new information, but does not reimpose any statewide restrictions during…
-
Indiana is preparing to receive 5,000 Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury in the coming weeks, with the first 1,000 set to arrive by this weekend.Brig. Gen.…
-
The head of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus said Gov. Eric Holcomb is moving at a snail’s pace when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion. Rep.…
-
The Indiana Supreme Court denied Attorney General Todd Rokita’s effort to halt a lawsuit between the governor and the General Assembly over emergency…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb opted not to reimpose any COVID-19 restrictions Thursday as he extended the state’s public health emergency for another month.Indiana,…
-
Tippecanoe County Health Department To Meet With County Commissioners Following Legislative OverrideTippecanoe County’s remaining COVID-19 restriction appears to have been voided after the state legislature overruled Governor Holcomb on Monday, enacting…
-
Republican lawmakers set up a potential court fight Thursday when they overrode Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent veto of emergency powers legislation.The…
-
Rep. Holli Sullivan (R-Evansville) is Indiana’s new Secretary of State, sworn in Tuesday after the governor picked her to replace retiring Secretary…