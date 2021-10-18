-
Local governments in Indiana must prioritize protecting monuments and statues or risk losing funding if the governor signs a bill approved by the Senate…
Legislators plan to introduce a bill that would force the Division of Forestry to set aside 10 percent of each state forest, with no logging allowed in…
A Marion County judge says the House Republican caucus doesn’t have to make lawmaker emails public under Indiana’s open records law. Citizen advocacy…
The Indiana Rural Broadband Working Group, convened last year, developed a report for the legislature identifying steps towards blanketing the state with…
Indiana is on the brink of enacting a new energy efficiency plan to replace one repealed last year.The House has approved a bill requiring electric…
Indiana utility companies say customers who use alternative energy sources such as solar panels aren’t paying their fair share for using the state’s…
Legislators and the Pence administration are working on an energy efficiency proposal to replace the dismantled Energize Indiana plan. Gov. Pence says…