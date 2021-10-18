© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

fads

  • Arts & Culture
    Stuffed Pepper Soup
    Fads - they come and go. Sometimes you join in and other times you let them pass right by you.Scott Hutcheson admits he's latched onto a fad or two, both…