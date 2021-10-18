-
A recent measure of agricultural sentiment showed farmers increasingly worried about their economic futures. The Ag Economy Barometer saw the largest…
Purdue researchers are investigating the viability of solar power production on farmland, hoping their work in so-called “aglectric” engineering will…
President Donald Trump’s proposed 15 percent cut in funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture could have a big impact on Hoosier farmers. The budget…
John Clare talks to Executive Director Leslie Martin Conwell, and Education/Event Coordinator Lauren Reed of the Farm at Prophetstown, a 1920’s farmstead…
A Purdue researcher says technology may be the key to making the vineyard industry more ecologically -- and economically -- friendly.Electrical and…
A Purdue University graduate who wants to better commercialize African farming has been named this year’s winner of the World Food Prize.Akinwumi Adesina…
According to the Indiana Department of Labor, the injury and illness rate of the state’s agricultural workers increased almost 30 percent between 2014 and…
Craft beer now makes up a quarter of the beer market in the U.S., which means brewers are eager for ways to stand out. For some, that means buying hops…
Farm fatalities jumped by almost 40 percent in Indiana in 2014, according to Purdue University’s annual Farm Fatality Survey.Two trends stand out among…
Inside a garage at a building near the Purdue University Airport sits a dump truck, full to the brim with dried corn. It’s not a grain bin, but it’s a…