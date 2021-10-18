-
Gleaner’s Food Bank of Indiana is expanding produce distribution with a new regional processing center. The Indianapolis center will now be able to supply…
Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and Feeding America say the hunger issue has hit the crisis level in Indiana.More than 260,000 Hoosiers including 97,000…
A new study is mapping those at risk of hunger.Map the Meal Gap comes from Feeding America and estimates the rate of food insecurity for a county’s…
Helping seniors maintain their dignity and get them the food they need – that’s the idea behind a pilot program Food Finders Food Bank is kicking off next…