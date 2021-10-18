-
Legislation headed to the governor would allow prosecutors to seek a murder charge against someone who attacks a woman and causes the death of her…
The only woman in the United States ever convicted of feticide for ending her own pregnancy has been released from prison.A jury convicted Purvi Patel of…
The state will not appeal a federal court’s decision to overturn the conviction of the only Indiana woman charged with feticide for ending her own…
An Indiana Appeals Court overturned the feticide conviction Friday for a woman who took abortion inducing drugs. The case was the first time a woman has…
The Indiana Court of Appeals heard arguments from Purvi Patel Monday. Patel’s case gained national attention in March of 2015 when she was convicted of…