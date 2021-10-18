-
Wednesday‘s announcement of a nine-year commitment from the Future Farmers of America, or FFA, is Indianapolis‘s first big score in the convention market…
-
According to a U.S Department of Agriculture report, roughly 25,000 agriculture jobs go unfilled each year.To address the issue, Monsanto and the National…
-
Micah Matlock has been involved with FFA since 8th grade. Now, the Purdue sophomore is Indiana's candidate for the National FFA officer team.The…
-
The FFA is ready to meet again for the 83rd time.Purdue is hosting the annual statewide conference beginning today.Indiana FFA head Casey Conley says with…