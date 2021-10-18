-
State health officials are urging Hoosiers to get a flu shot this fall. The recommendation is an effort to keep flu numbers low during the coronavirus…
New research shows how pharmacists administering flu shots is leading to a change in how we immunize ourselves.Today, it’s common for people to get their…
A popular flu vaccination option for children is not being recommended this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy…
The state has reported fewer than 20 influenza-related deaths so far this winter. That’s less than one-sixth of fatality rate from this time last year,…
The Putnamville Correctional Facility is returning to normal operations one week after the facility was closed to visitors due to an outbreak of the…
Indiana Health officials are now reporting 11 flu-related deaths in the state.In a change from last year’s flu season, officials say that all but one of…
The number of flu-related deaths in Indiana has more than quadrupled over the past few weeks. The state department of health is reporting 40 Hoosiers have…
Five cases of flu have been confirmed in Hoosiers who have had direct contact with pigs.The Indiana Department of Health reports testing is underway on…
In a landmark decision, an expert panel that advises the government on research security says key details of work on the contagiousness of flu viruses should not be published openly. I