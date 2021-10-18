-
Purdue University Galleries presents “Memory of Hope, ” with works by photographer Aïda Muluneh at the Fountain Gallery from February 27 through March 31.…
-
The Sixty Square Inches Small Print Exhibition continues today for the 19th time, a tradition that began in 1977! This exhibit presents a current review…
-
Drawing Resurfaced II features work from contemporary artists working in the drawing medium from across the United States. The new exhibition opens today…
-
Natalie Baxter's Clearly Confused runs October 3rd to November 4th at the Fountain Gallery in downtown Lafayette. Baxter is a soft sculptor creating “an…
-
Forest of History is an exhibition installation from Myung Gyun, You at the Fountain Gallery from August 18th to September 23rd. It features a…
-
Purdue University Galleries latest exhibition is titled GIFTED: Selected Gifts to the Permanent Collection. Running July 5 to August 5, it will highlight…
-
Purdue University Galleries opens two new exhibits of large scale cut paper works and artworks from the Galleries collection: “Sonja Peterson: Transverse…
-
“Wintry Mix” is a week-long series of free lunchtime events and concerts by local performers at the Fountain Gallery. From Monday, December 12th to…
-
WBAA’s Jan Simon talks with Craig Martin, Director of Purdue Galleries, about the new Fountain Gallery in downtown Lafayette and two new Spring Exhibits.