-
The annual Fourth of July Stars and Stripes festival -- a summer staple in downtown Lafayette -- has been cancelled for this year, with local officials…
-
For the first time in eight years, West Lafayette’s mayoral race has two candidates. Zachary Baiel is running as an independent on a platform focused on…
-
Several groups and soloists join at Riehle Plaza this Fourth of July to celebrate Independence Day. WBAA's John Clare spoke with conductor William D.…
-
Less than two months after they were wounded in the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School, Ella Whistler and Jason Seaman took center stage at the…
-
The Triple-A Hoosier Motor Club says the coming holiday weekend will see the highest Independence Day weekend gas prices since 2008.Spokesperson Greg…
-
Fireworks and the Fourth of July may go hand-in-hand, but Hoosiers are being reminded to use common sense when celebrating this week. Consumer fireworks…