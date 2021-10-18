-
Purdue is facing legal action over alleged discrimination. Former IPFW chancellor Michael Wartell says he was forced to retire at the age of 65 according…
WBAA's Mike Loizzo talks with Purdue President France Cordova about her five years leading the university and her future plans.
A former interim provost at Purdue will be the university’s acting provost the next six months.Vic Lechtenberg’s appointment is contingent on the board of…
Purdue is reporting a nearly $300 million year of fundraising.For the fiscal year that ended June 30th, Purdue raised $298.8 million. According to the…
Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels is officially the president-elect of Purdue University.The Board of Trustees unanimously approved his appointment at a…
The Board of Trustees is holding a special meeting Thursday morning to appoint a new president. It’s set for ten in Loeb Playhouse at Stewart…
Purdue's eleventh president joins her predecessors in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.The bust of France Cordova was unveiled Friday at a ceremony…
Purdue’s president is starting to say goodbye to the university community.France Cordova delivered her “Last Lecture” Tuesday night at Loeb Playhouse in…
Purdue is celebrating plans for two new buildings.Lyles-Porter Hall will house the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences, the Indiana…