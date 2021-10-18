-
The Montgomery County Health Department is trying to build an area-wide health assessment through public survey.The study asks residents and those who use…
A set of standards about when antibiotics should be prescribed has been developed for doctors in the Lafayette area.Indiana University Health Arnett,…
A St. Elizabeth Health official says 39 jobs will be cut at the organization's hospitals in Lafayette and Crawfordsville.Lisa Decker, Vice President of…
A newly formed organization will be running the Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service.Currently, Tippecanoe County Commissioners provide the ambulances…
February is National Hearth Health Month. Anna Busenburg, clinical dietician with Franciscan Saint Elizabeth Health, shares some information on taking…
A local health care provider is developing classes to help combat childhood obesity. Dietitians from Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health will lead the…
WBAA's Mike Loizzo talks with Clinical Dietician Anna Busenburg, of Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health, about ways to keep your New Year's resolutions.You…
The building that once housed Home Hospital is being sold and demolished.Franciscan Saint Elizabeth Health President and CEO Terry Wilson announced the…
WBAA's Mike Loizzo talks with Clinical Dietician Anna Busenburg, of Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health, about exercising outside in the summer's heat and…
Franciscan St. Elizabeth Health is helping a local clinic strengthen its mission to serve the uninsured and underinsured in the area.The corporation has…