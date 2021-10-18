-
The kerfuffle concerning the Clinton County Humane Society and its finances has led at least one additional person to run for office.J.J. Tate, son of…
For the last month, Frankfort residents have been expressing their concern about the goings-on at the Clinton County Humane Society. After a well-liked…
Frankfort residents spilled out of a meeting room at city hall Monday night to speak out against what they say is mismanagement of the Clinton County…
Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes is on track to get an $8,000 raise next year.That constitutes a 15-percent increase – compared to the 3-percent pay raise…
Frankfort city and Clinton County officials have each set aside $13,000 to enter a regional planning organization. The group of counties would approve,…
The Frankfort City Council has rejected an ordinance that would have paid for detailed drawings of potential renovations in Old Stoney, the city hall…