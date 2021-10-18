-
A literacy program in Tippecanoe County elementary schools is boosting reading skills. The Lafayette School Corporation reports seeing a double-digit…
-
As the local literacy effort Read to Succeed enters its third year, coordinators are looking for an additional 100 volunteers.Team Leader Gary Henriott…
-
Fourth District Congressman Todd Rokita thinks a deal will get done to prevent the country from going off the so-called fiscal cliff.He expects lawmakers…
-
A literacy program in Tippecanoe County will double its reach in the fall.Greater Lafayette Commerce and the United Way of Greater Lafayette organized the…