-
A debate over a specific way to generate transportation funding dollars resurfaced during the third meeting of the state roads task on Thursday.The…
-
Researchers say a flat fee on electric vehicles won’t help solve declining road funding revenues, like those faced here in the state. Electric vehicles…
-
Senate lawmakers and House Democrats pushed back Monday against those advocating for the House Republican road funding proposal and its two tax increases.…
-
Senate fiscal leadership Thursday unveiled its attempt at a compromise in the road funding debate. The effort came in the form of a committee amendment…
-
After a lengthy debate Tuesday, the Indiana House of Representatives approved a road funding bill, something lawmakers from both political parties…
-
Income taxes might go down to soften the blow of pushing Indiana’s gas and cigarette taxes up.A House committee has resurrected Governor Pence's proposed…
-
The bill proposing tax hikes to keep Indiana's roads in good repair includes another proposal for raising money -- toll roads.But even if the bill passes,…
-
Republicans in the House Roads and Transportation Committee Wednesday rejected an attempt by Democrats to remove all tax increases from the House GOP road…
-
During testimony Wednesday for the House GOP’s road funding plan, local government leaders applauded the potential influx of money to their communities,…