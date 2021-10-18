-
A bipartisan group of former Indiana education chiefs are speaking out against Republican-led legislation to expand the state’s private school voucher…
This is a two-part series looking at the candidates for Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction. The state superintendent runs the Department of…
The Department of Education announced Monday the number of new teachers receiving licenses from the state saw a huge increase this school year. Last…
The Department of Education will release 2016 ISTEP data in the coming weeks before calculating A-F grades for schools.Schools and parents received…
The Republican challenger of democratic state superintendent Glenda Ritz wants authorities to investigate an education department contract that’s recently…
A panel of school leaders and state education experts met for the first time on Monday to map Indiana’s path to compliance with the Every Student Succeeds…
The Indiana Department of Education has asked for a $600 million increase in funding from the Legislature for the 2017 fiscal year. Officials say the…
State education officials want $4 million from CTB, the testing company they blame for problems with last year’s ISTEP test, arguing the company did not…
2015 ISTEP scores were supposed to be posted online for parents to see Thursday, but an executive from the company scoring the test now says that will be…