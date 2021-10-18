Greg Taylor

-
It took until 2020 for a Black lawmaker to become the leader of an Indiana state legislative caucus. The Indiana Senate Democrats last week elected Sen.…
Indiana is one of only five states in the country without any bias or hate crime language in its laws. A democratic state senator wants to change that,…
A bill regulating when police body camera videos are released to the public cleared one of its last major legislative hurdles Tuesday – the Senate passed…
Indianapolis' seven African-American legislators are pushing back against a bill to appoint Marion County judges instead of electing them.The Indiana…
A proposal to make some cold remedies prescription-only is taking a back seat, with a Senate committee instead endorsing a pair of less stringent…
State lawmakers can carry guns in the Statehouse, and they want their staff members to be able to do the same. A Senate committee Wednesday approved a…
Indiana school buses might feature ads next year under a proposal added to the state budget.The Senate unanimously endorsed a pilot program allowing three…
An amendment guaranteeing the right to hunt and fish is one step closer to becoming part of the Indiana Constitution after the state Senate approved the…
Senator Mike Delph (R-Carmel) wants each state agency to set aside 10% of its contracts each year for veteran-owned small businesses. Governor Mike Pence…