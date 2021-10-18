gubernatorial race

-
Dr. Woody Myers and former Rep. Linda Lawson are effusive in their praise for each other as they begin to campaign as the Indiana Democrats’ gubernatorial…
Republican gubernatorial candidate Eric Holcomb unveiled his education plan Monday during the annual meeting of Indiana school boards and local…
Republican gubernatorial candidate Eric Holcomb unveiled the first policy proposals of his campaign, including economic development, infrastructure and…
The Indiana Republican Party’s gubernatorial ticket is now set, with Eric Holcomb and Suzanne Crouch running for governor and lieutenant governor.Crouch…
The Indiana GOP state committee will officially nominate gubernatorial candidate Eric Holcomb’s pick for lieutenant governor Monday.As Holcomb was…
Governor Mike Pence has endorsed Lietutenant Governor Eric Holcomb as his preferred candidate to replace him on the GOP’s gubernatorial ballot.Holcomb is…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Gregg says Governor Mike Pence’s departure from the race to run instead for vice president will not change his…
Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Gregg says he would offer manufacturing workers more support if elected governor. Gregg met with Indiana…
Governor Mike Pence heads into the year of his reelection bid with a sizeable fundraising advantage over his Democratic challenger. Likely Democratic…
Not since Governor Robert Orr thwarted his opponent by 42 points in 1984 has an Indiana governor faced a primary challenge – but that could change this…