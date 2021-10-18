-
Senate President Pro Tem David Long (R-Fort Wayne) says he has doubts about a measure to eliminate background checks at all gun purchases for some Indiana…
-
Indiana lawmakers have started a debate over whether a DUI charge should prevent someone from getting a handgun permit.Sen. Jim Tomes’ (R-Wadesville) bill…
-
Gun sales are breaking records. Numbers have been soaring all year, and on Black Friday alone, the FBI ran more than 185,000 background checks. At a time…
-
Starting next month, applications for gun permits go online.Lieutenant Mike Rogers says the new online application will speed the processing of the more…