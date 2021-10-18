healthcare.gov

-
Even though many Hoosiers will be facing increased prices and fewer options on the Affordable Care Act’s federal health insurance exchange next year,…
-
Open enrollment on the Affordable Care Act exchange begins Nov. 1. But how much Hoosiers will pay on the ACA marketplace depends on many factors —…
-
Indiana University Health Plans, which provides insurance to approximately 23,000 Hoosiers, is the latest company to announce it won’t be offering…
-
The two Republicans seeking their party's nomination to run for Indiana's open U.S. Senate seat are placing plans to replace the Affordable Care Act, or…
-
The number of people enrolled for health insurance from the public exchange is up this year. About 175,000 of those are Hoosiers. Sylvia Burwell says…
-
The deadline is rapidly approaching to sign up for a Marketplace insurance plan.Feb. 15 is the last day for enrollment for 2015 coverage.Cara James,…
-
The Indiana Department of Insurance is warning people purchasing health care on the federal marketplace to be on the lookout for scammers. Open enrollment…
-
Governor Mike Pence says he stands by his decision not to operate a state-run health insurance exchange under the Affordable Care Act. Two federal appeals…
-
A report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows more than 30,000 Hoosiers signed up for health coverage under the federal exchange…