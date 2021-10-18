-
Purdue University pharmacists say their study of an Asian plant containing opioids shows it may be a better alternative to hard drugs, but isn’t…
-
Police suspect three Vigo County deaths could be the result of laced heroin. Authorities now say officers need to carry more of the overdose intervention…
-
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski has been among the chorus of voices saying his city can’t, as the saying goes, “arrest its way out of a drug problem.”But…
-
A bill that would give counties the ability to set up needle exchanges without first getting state approval is one step closer to becoming law.A Senate…
-
Deaths from drug overdoses have continued to increase in Indiana, mirroring national trends reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention…
-
The sergeant who oversees the Lafayette Police Department’s street crimes unit says he’s worried creating a needle exchange program will flood Tippecanoe…
-
Four Indiana health centers will receive more than $1.5 million in federal funding to address heroin and opioid abuse.The funds are part of a $95 million…
-
The FDA Tuesday announced required safety labeling changes for immediate release opioid pain medications, to warn both prescribers and patients of the…
-
Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly introduced an amendment to federal legislation Wednesday that addresses the national opioid and heroin use…
-
With more people dying from drug overdose in Indiana than car accidents, school administrators are clamoring for ways to help their students avoid the…