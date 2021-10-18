-
Most Hoosiers value education beyond high school, according to an annual survey, but almost three-quarters believe financial strains from the COVID-19…
Purdue University’s enrollment of women in computer science has risen 260-percent in the last five years. Still, the program’s current freshman class is…
Top agronomists at Purdue University will be part of a new nationwide higher education task force on food security. The Association of Public and Land…
A report out this week finds improvement for the number of Indiana high school graduates ready for college. However, the state Commission for Higher…
Vincennes University is teaming up with Indiana manufacturers to recruit more women into tech and engineering jobs. The public school will sponsor 46…
Public health experts are noting the differences in vaccination requirements at Indiana colleges in the wake of three schools announcing cases of the…
During his visit to Purdue Wednesday as part of his annual “Back to School” bus tour, U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan wove together the university’s…
The Indiana General Assembly allocated nearly $2 billion for the state’s colleges in this year's budget – including money for new building projects. The…
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is opening its doors to undergraduate male students for the first time in its 175-year history.The Terre Haute-area…
Indiana Senate leaders Thursday rolled out their version of the state budget, and there are some differences from their House GOP colleagues in a number…