The Indiana Department of Transportation and Purdue University want to build a stretch of highway that would charge electric cars as they drive. INDOT…
Governor Mike Pence says he welcomes House Democrats to the road funding conversation but believes their $2 billion infrastructure proposal could bankrupt…
Indiana House Democrats this week unveiled their proposal to solve some of the state’s road maintenance issues. The Minority Leader says it goes further…
Governor Mike Pence unveiled a road funding proposal Tuesday that would spend one billion dollars over the next four years to preserve existing roads and…
A new report says freight in Indiana is going to double by 2035, and it offers a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen Central Indiana's logistics…
Indiana Department of Transportation officials have proposed a new type of intersection for a rural road in Southern Indiana.A "J" intersection is…
Governor Mike Pence says he wants the State Budget Committee to release the second half of the Major Moves 2020 fund. Two years ago, lawmakers put $400…
A blue ribbon panel studying Indiana’s future transportation needs laid out this week the state’s top road project priorities. The task now is to figure…