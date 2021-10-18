-
Scott County Health Department officials say the county's first coronavirus victim was between 50 and 60 years old and had a pre-existing condition. They…
Indiana House leaders’ announcement Thursday that they’ll try to extend syringe exchange programs by at least one year is welcome news to health officials…
The Tippecanoe County needle exchange program is ordering a second mobile unit. The health department plans to order the vehicle next week.Officials…
Tippecanoe County Health Department officials report a 93-percent syringe return rate among recurring participants during the first six months of the…
The small town of Austin, Indiana, made national headlines for an HIV outbreak tied to injection drug use two years ago.Now, community in Scott County is…
An increase in the number of hepatitis C infections attributable to injection drug use has prompted Tippecanoe County Health Officer Jeremy Adler to start…
Across multiple age categories, the rate of HIV infection in Indiana has remained relatively stable for the last five years of data available. However, an…
The Indiana State Department of Health says they’ve diagnosed four new cases of HIV linked to the Scott County outbreak.That brings the total number of…
One health expert predicts the lifetime cost of treatment for those impacted by Indiana’s HIV outbreak could reach $58 million.Since the outbreak began…
After a year of struggling to bring an HIV epidemic under control, the Scott County city of Austin is now confronting a problem of police manpower.Austin…