The House Monday approved a bill that supporters call a shield protecting people of faith. The Religious Freedom Restoration Act creates a judicial test…
Allowing same-sex couples to marry could provide a $39 million boost to Indiana’s economy in the next three years. That’s according to a recent report…
When opponents of a constitutional amendment banning gay marriage announced the formation of a group to fight the amendment, few observers gave them much…
Opponents of HJR-3 says ensuring the proposed constitutional amendment banning same sex marriage wouldn’t be on the ballot this fall was a huge victory.…
A Senate committee has approved HJR-3, the proposed constitutional amendment banning same sex marriage. The debate surrounding the measure shifted during…
The constitutional amendment to ban gay marriage has switched committees again.Senate President Pro Tem David Long says he will assign the amendment to…
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has voted to remove a portion of HJR-3, the proposed constitutional amendment banning same sex marriage. The change…
The minority leader of the Indiana House says Democrats are considering two different strategies to derail the effort to place a gay marriage ban in the…
Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says a recent poll commissioned by House and Senate Republicans clearly indicates Hoosiers want to have their say at the…
People on both sides of the debate over Indiana’s proposed same sex marriage ban amendment spoke passionately for hours in front of a packed House chamber…