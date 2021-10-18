holiday travel

-
With millions of people hitting the road this Christmas it’s going to be very busy across the nation’s highways—but drivers will be paying less to travel…
Gasoline prices are once again plummeting across the nation, and in the Hoosier State, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline is sitting at…
Gasoline prices are down again, and with increasing oil reserves, an industry analyst says it appears they will stay that way.GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan…
More people are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend, compared to last year.Triple-A Hoosier Motor Club spokesperson Greg Seiter says they…